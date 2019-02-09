In short
Bishop Wanok led a brief prayer session shortly after his installation, where he preached against sin and disunity among faithfuls. He told the congregation that he has come to teach the word of God.
Rev. Wanok Installed New Lira Catholic Bishop
Bishop Linos Wanok being greated by the Former Lands Minister Daniel Omara Atubu soon after his installation
