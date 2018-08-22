In short
He will succeed the Most. Rev. Stanley Ntagali, who has been the Acting Bishop of the Diocese since the Rt. Rev. Benjamin Ojwang was forcefully retired in February 2015. Bishop John Charles Odurkami has been the Caretaker Bishop of Kitgum, providing episcopal leadership on behalf of the Archbishop.
Rev. Wilson Kitara Elected Bishop of Kitgum Diocese
In short
