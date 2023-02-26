Reverend Kagodo Installed as Bishop of Mukono Diocese

In short
Upon being installed as the new Bishop of Mukono Diocese, the Reverend Enos Kitto Kagodo has pledged to promote evangelism through youth fellowships, improving the welfare of the clergy, payment of chaplains in schools, securing bursaries for the children of the clergy, constructing a new cathedral and supporting development projects of the diocese.
