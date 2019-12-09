Revisiting Gen Oyite Ojok Helicopter Crash Site

In short
Richard Ssenyimba, the LC 3 Chairperson Nakitoma sub county, says the story of Oyite Ojok is still fresh in people’s minds especially elders who were around during the war.
Revisiting Gen Oyite Ojok Helicopter Crash Site9 Dec 2019, 10:26 Comments 231 Views Nakasongola, Uganda Politics Misc Analysis
This is what remained of the military helicopter ,Bell Augusta 72 that crashed 36 years ago and killed Major General Oyite Ojok among other officers. The wreckage is being kept at home of Bamunoba David of Kasozi village
In short
Mentioned: General Oyite Ojok David
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.