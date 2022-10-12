Rhino Camp Ferry Works: Residents Protest Delayed Compensation

In short
The angry residents plan to block the current works at the landing site in protest of their delayed compensation.
Rhino Camp Ferry Works: Residents Protest Delayed Compensation12 Oct 2022, 12:57 Comments 127 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Northern Updates
Tagged with: Amuru-Rhino-Camp Ferry Locals protest delayed Compensation The Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA
