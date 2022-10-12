Henry Lematia
13:01

Rhino Camp Ferry Works: Residents Protest Delayed Compensation

12 Oct 2022, 12:57 Comments 127 Views Madi-Okollo, Uganda Business and finance Human rights Northern Updates
UNRA officials assembling the proposed Amuru-Rhinocamp ferry at Awuvu in Rhino camp Town council

UNRA officials assembling the proposed Amuru-Rhinocamp ferry at Awuvu in Rhino camp Town council

In short
The angry residents plan to block the current works at the landing site in protest of their delayed compensation.

 

Tagged with: Amuru-Rhino-Camp Ferry Locals protest delayed  Compensation The Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.