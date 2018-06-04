Rice Farmers Petition Parliament Over Selective Tax Waivers

In short
A group of rice farmers under the Rice Association of Uganda RAU have petitioned Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga complaining above selective tax waivers.
Rice farmers under the Rice Association of Uganda (RAU) petitioning Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Login to license this image from 1$.
