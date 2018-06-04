Olive Nakatudde
18:31

Rice Farmers Petition Parliament Over Selective Tax Waivers

4 Jun 2018, 18:31 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
Rice farmers under the Rice Association of Uganda (RAU) petitioning Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga. Olive Nakatudde

In short
A group of rice farmers under the Rice Association of Uganda RAU have petitioned Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga complaining above selective tax waivers.

 

