In short
Nelly Julius Kalema, a resident of Bukoto II parish in Nakawa division was taking his colleague’s wife to a hospital in Kisaasi at around 9 pm a week ago when he was intercepted by two police officers on patrol along the northern-bypass and beaten to a pulp.
Rider Seeks Justice for Skull Injuries Sustained During Curfew Enforcement
19 Jul 2020
In short
