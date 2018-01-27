Bodaboda Riders Jubilate over Kitatta Arrest

In short
Hamza Abaho, a Bodaboda rider told URN that although he was one of the first committee members of Bodaboda 2010 association, he was uncomfortable when their activities were infiltrated by police. He is optimistic that the latest developments could bring sanity to the bodaboda industry.
Bodaboda Riders Jubilate over Kitatta Arrest27 Jan 2018, 10:40 Comments 290 Views Business and finance Crime Security Report
In short
Tagged with: abdullah kitatta arrest
Mentioned: boda boda 2010 kampala capital city authority kcca kampala union boda boda cyclists association (kuboca)
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.