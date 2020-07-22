Brian Luwaga
12:32

Riding On NRA War Hindering Development in Luweero-Outgoing CAO Top story

22 Jul 2020, 12:28 Comments 188 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Analysis
Mr Godfrey Kuruhiira handing over files to his successor Elizabeth Namanda on Tuesday

Mr Godfrey Kuruhiira handing over files to his successor Elizabeth Namanda on Tuesday

In short
Godfrey Kuruhiira, the outgoing Luweero Chief Administrative Officer, says despite the fact that the revenue of the district grew tremendously during his tenure, residents remain in abject poverty because of the mentality of riding on their contribution to the five year NRA War.

 

Tagged with: budget luweero rwenzori development project mindset change revolving funds
Mentioned: National Resistance Army

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.