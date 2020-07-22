In short
Godfrey Kuruhiira, the outgoing Luweero Chief Administrative Officer, says despite the fact that the revenue of the district grew tremendously during his tenure, residents remain in abject poverty because of the mentality of riding on their contribution to the five year NRA War.
Riding On NRA War Hindering Development in Luweero-Outgoing CAO

Luweero, Uganda
