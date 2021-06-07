EDSON KINENE
12:48

Rift Valley Fever Hits Kiruhura District

7 Jun 2021, 12:39 Comments 223 Views Kiruhura, Uganda Agriculture Updates

In short
Although it primarily affects animals, the virus can be transmitted to humans through the handling of animal tissue during slaughtering or butchering, animal births, conducting veterinary procedures, or the disposal of carcasses. Human infections have also resulted from the bites of infected mosquitoes.

 

