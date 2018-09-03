Davis Buyondo
Rift Valley Fever Outbreak Claims 11 In Lyantonde, Several Admitted Top story

3 Sep 2018
The late Ponsiano Kamugyendera, one of the Rift Valley Fever Victims Davis Buyondo

The late Ponsiano Kamugyendera, one of the Rift Valley Fever Victims Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Dr. Moses Nkanika, the Lyantonde District Health Officer-DHO, says theres a possibility that the victims consumed meat from infected cows, sheep and goats. He says two other patients died after being referred to Mabarara Regional Hospital.

 

