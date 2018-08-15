Samuel Amanya
16:06

Rift Valley Fever Suspect Isolated at Kabale Hospital

15 Aug 2018, 15:41 Comments 166 Views Kabale, Uganda Health Breaking news

In short
Christine Mandella, the Kabale District Health Officer, says they are on high alert to respond to any suspected cases of any hemorrhagic fever including Ebola.

 

Tagged with: rift valley haemorrhagic fever kabale district infection capacity village city isolation tutee high ebola carcass tissue fetus abortion town animal valley disease blood person
Mentioned: kabale regional referral hospital kabale district health officer rift valley fever christine mandella health ministry kasese mbarara isingiro kiruhura kiboga buikwe mityana world health organization kabale mitooma christine akurut principal nursing officer

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.