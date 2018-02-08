RVR Fights To Retain Railway Operations In Uganda

In short
The RVRU moves comes just as Uganda Railways Corporation plans to take over operation of the railway line marine operations in the country.
RVR Fights To Retain Railway Operations In Uganda8 Feb 2018, 21:00 Comments 97 Views Business and finance Analysis
Former Works Minister, John Byabagambi flaging off a BE locomotive engine at Uganda Railways platform in Kampala. RVR had claimed to have bought brand new engines but it turned out that they were not new. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.