Rifts Emerge in Police Over Bungled UGX 87M Gold Case

In short
There is tension between the Kampala Metropolitan police Investigations Department and the Professional Standards Unit PSU over a case where city gold dealer Hajji Baker Kazibwe is implicated in stealing 87.6 million shillings from a client.
Rifts Emerge in Police Over Bungled UGX 87M Gold Case10 Jan 2018, 17:28 Comments 71 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: 24000 fraudulent gold deal uganda police force gold scandal
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.