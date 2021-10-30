In short
Dr Kabumba Busingye a Lecturer of Law at Makerere University said food is identity, culture and politics but there’s no substantive chapter in Uganda’s constitution that spells out the right to food.
Right to Food Ignored in Uganda's Laws-Legal Experts
30 Oct 2021
Inspector of Courts Flavia Nassuna Matovu officiated at the opening of the CEFROHT offices where suggestions of streamlining food rights laws were made.
Tagged with: Food rights Warnings on unhealthy food products
Mentioned: Judiciary Uganda Makerere University
