In short
Kenny Olooka, the Chief Executive Officer of Kyeyo Initiative Uganda implored the Government to involve migrant workers, and labour recruitment while designing Bilateral Labour Agreements – BLA.
Rights Advocates Task Gov't to Streamline Safety of Migrant Workers20 Jan 2023, 15:46 Comments 126 Views Business and finance Human rights Parliament Updates
In short
Mentioned: International Labour Organization - ILO Kyeyo Initiative Uganda Overseas Workers Voice Uganda – OWVU Uganda Revenue Authority – URA
