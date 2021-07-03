Gen. Katumba Attack: Rights Defenders Demand Incident Report Into Killing of Suspects

In short
Dr. Livingston Ssewanyana, the Founder of Foundation for Human Rights Initiative –FHRI, says security officers should have maimed the suspects instead of killing them. He describes the killing of unarmed suspects as extrajudicial killings, saying the security personnel who pulled the trigger should be tried for executing the suspects.
Gen. Katumba Attack: Rights Defenders Demand Incident Report Into Killing of Suspects3 Jul 2021, 14:25 Comments 333 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.