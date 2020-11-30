Riots: Police Suspend Selling Fuel in Jerry Cans

In short
The commissioner of police Fred Enanga who is the force spokesperson says that they have decided to suspend selling and buying fuel in Jerry cans at all fuel stations to foil arson manufacturing of petrol bombs
Riots: Police Suspend Selling Fuel in Jerry Cans30 Nov 2020, 16:13 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime 2021 Elections Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Fred Enanga
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.