Mugisha James
16:21

Riots: Police Suspend Selling Fuel in Jerry Cans

30 Nov 2020, 16:13 Comments 218 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime 2021 Elections Breaking news
CP Enanga -Police PRO

CP Enanga -Police PRO

In short
The commissioner of police Fred Enanga who is the force spokesperson says that they have decided to suspend selling and buying fuel in Jerry cans at all fuel stations to foil arson manufacturing of petrol bombs

 

Tagged with: Fred Enanga
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.