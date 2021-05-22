Rise in Ectopic Pregnancies, Ovarian Cysts Worries Medics

In short
Dr Felix Emotu, a Medical Doctor and Public Health Specialist explain that since 2020, he has superintended over 15 cases of tubal pregnancies and cysts that required major surgery. He attributed the cysts to risk factors such as Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), fertility treatments to stimulate ovulation abnormality of the fallopian and pelvic inflammatory diseases among others.
Rise in Ectopic Pregnancies, Ovarian Cysts Worries Medics22 May 2021, 18:45 Comments 150 Views Lifestyle Human rights Health Interview
Dr Felix Emotu and team conduct a surgery to remove a cysts at Victory Medical Centre in Gulu City - Courtesy Photo
