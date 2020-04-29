Rising Lake Victoria Water Levels Delays Nyendo-Bukakata Road Project

In short
Andy Zhao, the Deputy Projects Manager of Hunan Roads and Bridge Construction Group Company limited; a firm that was subcontracted to execute the works says they have failed to progress at their planned speed due the heavy flooding of the construction route.
Rising Lake Victoria Water Levels Delays Nyendo-Bukakata Road Project29 Apr 2020, 11:11 Comments 83 Views Bukakata, Uganda Environment Misc Analysis
The ongoing works on Nyendo-Bukakata road that has been affected by raising Lake Victoria Water levels
In short
Tagged with: Effects of Climate Change in Uganda Hunan Roads and Bridge Construction Group Company limited Nyendo-Bukakata Road works Raising Water levels of Lake Victoria Road works affected by flooding The Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA
Mentioned: Hunan Roads and Bridge Construction Group Company limited Ministry of Works and Transport Uganda National Roads Authority - UNRA,
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.