Rising Lake Victoria Water Levels Delays Nyendo-Bukakata Road Project

29 Apr 2020, 11:11 Comments 83 Views Bukakata, Uganda Environment Misc Analysis
The ongoing works on Nyendo-Bukakata road that has been affected by raising Lake Victoria Water levels

In short
Andy Zhao, the Deputy Projects Manager of Hunan Roads and Bridge Construction Group Company limited; a firm that was subcontracted to execute the works says they have failed to progress at their planned speed due the heavy flooding of the construction route.

 

