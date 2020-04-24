Kato Joseph
13:10

Rising Lake Victoria Water Levels Ground Business At Mulungu Landing To A Halt

24 Apr 2020, 13:07 Comments 93 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Ssalongo Mutebi on a fish stall built on top of a wooden bridge

Ssalongo Mutebi on a fish stall built on top of a wooden bridge

In short
Mukasa Nabaweesi, who has lived at Mulungu since 1982, says she had never witnessed such a huge amount of water to the extent of affecting the entire landing site. Although Nabaweesi acknowledges that this is not the first time Lake Victoria has tried to reclaim Mulungu, it has never sunken it wholly like it has done this time.

 

Tagged with: Ssalongo Mutebi. Mukasa Nabaweesi. David Kureeba.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.