Risk of Ebola Spreading to Neighboring Countries Very Minimal-WHO

In short
According to Dr. Patrick Otim, the WHO Incident Manager for Ebola Outbreak, in their assessment, they mapped population movement within the country, six neighboring countries, and others on the continent and found the highest risk to be a national and very limited risk for the virus spilling to other countries.
Risk of Ebola Spreading to Neighboring Countries Very Minimal-WHO4 Nov 2022, 18:27 Comments 121 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: Ebola in Uganda
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.