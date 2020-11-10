Solomon Okabo
Rites North Lango Registers over 1,500 Volunteers to Deliver ARVs to Patients

Oscar Ewaa, an ambassador representing the Young People Living with HIV/AIDs in Northern Uganda, says the initiative is aimed at scaling down HIV/AIDs prevalence among youths and improve the welfare of the young people living with HIV/AIDs.

 

