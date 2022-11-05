Rival Koboko Schools Sign Agreement to End Inter-School Fights

In short
The head prefect of St. Charles Lwanga Koboko, Cosmas Geria expressed excitement over the agreement noting that the idea of ending their hostilities started in the first term this year, and now says he is confident that the agreement will greatly help to improve the declining academic performance in both schools.
Gai Lual Gai, The UNSA president of Koboko town college signs the Peace Agreement as Abeson Alex UNSA President of St. Charles Lwanga Koboko looks on.
