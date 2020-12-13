Davis Buyondo
Rival NRM Faction Endorses DP Candidate For Kyotera County Parliamentary Race Top story

John Paul Mpalanyi, the DP candidate contesting with MP Kasolo for the Kyotera County seat.

The group led by the incumbent Kyotera LC V Chairperson, Patrick Kintu Kisekulo and Magdalene Nasolo, a prominent NRM mobiliser and Mutukula NRM chairperson, says that they cannot work with Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the incumbent Kyotera County MP, who they accuse of fueling the internal party differences.

 

