In short
The group led by the incumbent Kyotera LC V Chairperson, Patrick Kintu Kisekulo and Magdalene Nasolo, a prominent NRM mobiliser and Mutukula NRM chairperson, says that they cannot work with Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the incumbent Kyotera County MP, who they accuse of fueling the internal party differences.
Rival NRM Faction Endorses DP Candidate For Kyotera County Parliamentary Race Top story13 Dec 2020, 10:02 Comments 191 Views Kyotera, Uganda Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Endorse DP Candidate NRM Rival factions Pledge to support him
Mentioned: Democratic Party NRM
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.