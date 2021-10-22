In short
The Chinese construction company reportedly destroyed the water source on River Hohwa while constructing the Hohwa-Nyairongo-Kyarushesha-Butoole Road, one of the critical roads leading to the Kingfisher Development Area.
Road Construction Firm Faulted for Destroying Lone Water Source in Hohwa
22 Oct 2021
Kikube, Uganda
Part of the river Hohwa that was destroyed by the Chinese road construction firm.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
