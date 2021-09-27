Road Constructors Impregnate 1,000 Girls in Soroti

In short
According to Agnes Igoye, the people responsible for the young mothers in the areas include both Ugandan and Chinese road constructors who have been working on the roads in areas of Paliisa, Soroti and Kumi. She therefore advises them to carry out DNA tests so that both the young mothers and born babies survive abandonment.
