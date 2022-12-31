In short
Rev Canon Geoffrey Byarugaba, Vicar of All Saints Cathedral Nakasero noted that he has often observed the age of large truck drivers and concluded they were not of an age to shoulder the caution and responsibility of their job.
Road Crashes: Cleric Calls for Scrutiny of Truck Drivers
31 Dec 2022
Tagged with: Justice Paul Mugamba Vicar Geoffrey Byarugaba
Mentioned: All Saints Cathedral
