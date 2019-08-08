In short
In 2017/2018 financial year, the fund received Shillings 417 billion despite budgeting for Shillings 800 billion. In 2018/2019, the fund received Shillings 542 billion out of the Shillings 1 trillion the fund had asked for. In the recently approved budget, the budget of the fund was cut to Shillings 470 billion.
Road Fund Boss Raps Gov't Over Low Funding8 Aug 2019, 20:23 Comments 151 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Executive Director of Uganda Road Fund-URF, Eng. Micheal Odongo on budget cut Uganda Road Fund Budget cut
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.