Hafitha Issa
20:23

Road Fund Boss Raps Gov't Over Low Funding

8 Aug 2019
Uganda Road Fund Boss Micheal Odongo on left with KCCA Ag. ED Andrew Kitaka

In short
In 2017/2018 financial year, the fund received Shillings 417 billion despite budgeting for Shillings 800 billion. In 2018/2019, the fund received Shillings 542 billion out of the Shillings 1 trillion the fund had asked for. In the recently approved budget, the budget of the fund was cut to Shillings 470 billion.

 

