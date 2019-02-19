In short
The laboratory located in Boma, Fort Portal Municipality will be used for testing road materials that include soils, gravel, bitumen, and rocks. It is being constructed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development USMID at a tune of 86 million shillings.
Road Materials Testing Lab Constructed in Fort Portal
Constractors are making final touches on Fort Portal road materials laboratory Login to license this image from 1$.
