Christopher Tusiime
11:36

Road Materials Testing Lab Constructed in Fort Portal

19 Feb 2019, 11:36 Comments 105 Views Kabarole, Uganda Local government Report
Constractors are making final touches on Fort Portal road materials laboratory Christopher Tusiime

Constractors are making final touches on Fort Portal road materials laboratory

In short
The laboratory located in Boma, Fort Portal Municipality will be used for testing road materials that include soils, gravel, bitumen, and rocks. It is being constructed under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development USMID at a tune of 86 million shillings.

 

