Road Users Task UNRA to Fix Karuma-Olwiyo-Pakwach Flood Crisis

6 Sep 2022, 06:29 Comments 146 Views Pakwach, Uganda Business and finance Environment Northern Updates
A section of the damaged Karuma-Olwiyo-Pakwach road following the recent floods (Courtesy photo)

In short
Fred Kyagula, one of the victims of the recent floods says, UNRA has in the past promised to fix the problem following the 2019 incident but this has never happened. He is now imploring the government to consider deploying a ferry in the area so that traffic flow is not interrupted by future floods.

 

