Road Users Want UNRA Probed For Narrow Motorways

In short
Lyandro Komakech, the Gulu Municipality MP told URN that road stretches especially Layibi and Custom Corner along Kampala and Juba highways respectively have turned into dark spots claiming lives nearly on a daily basis.
Road Users Want UNRA Probed For Narrow Motorways4 Aug 2019, 09:33 Comments 177 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Environment Interview
In short
Tagged with: fatalities narrow roads road fatalities
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.