Roadside Vendors in Kitgum Municipality Evicted

In short
Emmanuel Banya, Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk says the evicted vendors will be relocated to occupy a section of the lower taxi and bus terminal which is not fully operational.
Roadside Vendors in Kitgum Municipality Evicted16 Jun 2021, 08:11 Comments 172 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Business and finance Northern Updates
