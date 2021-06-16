Julius Ocungi
08:13

Roadside Vendors in Kitgum Municipality Evicted

16 Jun 2021, 08:11 Comments 172 Views Kitgum, Uganda Local government Business and finance Northern Updates
Tonny Opio,one of the road side vendors relocated to Kitgum Main Buspark in Central Division.

Tonny Opio,one of the road side vendors relocated to Kitgum Main Buspark in Central Division.

In short
Emmanuel Banya, Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk says the evicted vendors will be relocated to occupy a section of the lower taxi and bus terminal which is not fully operational.

 

Tagged with: Emmanuel Banya  Kitgum Municipal Council Town Clerk road side vendors road side vendors evited
Mentioned: Kitgum Municipal Council

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.