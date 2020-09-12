EDSON KINENE
Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi Wins Mbarara City NRM Primaries

12 Sep 2020, 12:07 Comments 180 Views Mbarara, Uganda Election Politics Updates
Robert Mugabe Kakyebezi celebrates his win

Mugabe beat his closest rival Herbert Kamugisha polling 36,116 against 9,303 votes, a margin of 26,813 votes. The third contender, Justus Karuhanga Tugume got 1,079 votes after the final tally.

 

