Chris Baryomunsi, the Kinkizi East MP on Monday moved a motion seeking the approval of Nabbanja as the Prime Minister, describing Nabbanja as a hardworking and a no-nonsense person when it comes to fighting corruption and proper use of public resources.
Robinah Nabbanja Confirmed as Uganda's First Female Prime Minister14 Jun 2021, 13:48 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
