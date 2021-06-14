Olive Nakatudde
Robinah Nabbanja Confirmed as Uganda's First Female Prime Minister

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. Photo by Olive Nakatudde

Chris Baryomunsi, the Kinkizi East MP on Monday moved a motion seeking the approval of Nabbanja as the Prime Minister, describing Nabbanja as a hardworking and a no-nonsense person when it comes to fighting corruption and proper use of public resources.

 

