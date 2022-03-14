Roko Construction Ltd. Hands Over Central Market to Mbarara City Authority

In short
The government awarded Roko Construction Limited the contract to reconstruct Mbarara Central Market in 2018 at a cost of 21.11 Billion shillings under The Markets and Agricultural Trade Improvement Project (MATIP) with funding from African Development Bank.
Roko Construction Ltd. Hands Over Central Market to Mbarara City Authority14 Mar 2022 Mbarara City, Mbarara, Western Region, Uganda
Roko Project Manager handsover Mbarara Central Market Keys and documents to the project consultatnt who also handed them over Mbarara City Authorities
