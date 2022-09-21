Flavia Nassaka
ROKO Mess Could Further Delay Organ Transplant Services at Mulago

21 Sep 2022, 18:42 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
MPs visited the theatres where transplants will be done from.

In short
Officials at the hospital told members of the Parliamentary Health Committee who were checking the facility’s readiness to offer tertiary care including organ transplants that some ICT installations, and electrical and plumbing work have not yet been completed.

 

