Rotary Cancer Run Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

This year’s event chairman Denis Jjuuko says that the event has been called off, following extensive consultations and in adherence to a belief that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is more important than the health of people in the country.
Rotary Cancer Run Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty13 May 2020, 15:58 Comments 93 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Updates
File Photo ; Runners exercising after participating in cancer run 2019 organised by Rotary Club of Wobulenzi in Wobulenzi town
