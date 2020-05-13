Brian Luwaga
Rotary Cancer Run Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

13 May 2020, 15:58 Comments 93 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Misc Updates
File Photo ; Runners exercising after participating in cancer run 2019 organised by Rotary Club of Wobulenzi in Wobulenzi town

In short
This year’s event chairman Denis Jjuuko says that the event has been called off, following extensive consultations and in adherence to a belief that in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is more important than the health of people in the country.

 

