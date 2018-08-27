Mathias Ssebuwufu
Rotary Club Donates UGX 149 million Eye Equipment to Masaka Hospital

In short
Doctor Nathan Onyachi, the Director Masaka Referral Hospital confirms that their eye Department has been operating without specialized equipment.

 

