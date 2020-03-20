Shabomwe Ronard
Rotary District Conference and Assembly Cancelled

DG Francis Xavier Sentamu, D9211 Governor.

Francis Xavier Ssentamu, the District Governor (District 9211 Uganda and Tanzania) says that a special team of District 9211 recommended the cancellation due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

 

