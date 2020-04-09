Rotary Donates PPE, Test Kits worth UGX 1 billion to Fight COVID

In short
According to Rotary District 9211 Governor Francis Xavier Sentamu, Rotarians responded to the most pressing need, following an outcry by the Ministry of Health. He says that the donated PPE will go to the Ministry of Health, in both Uganda and Tanzania.
Rotary Donates PPE, Test Kits worth UGX 1 billion to Fight COVID9 Apr 2020, 15:28 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report
