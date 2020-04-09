Pamela Mawanda
15:32

Rotary Donates PPE, Test Kits worth UGX 1 billion to Fight COVID

9 Apr 2020, 15:28 Comments 63 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Report

In short
According to Rotary District 9211 Governor Francis Xavier Sentamu, Rotarians responded to the most pressing need, following an outcry by the Ministry of Health. He says that the donated PPE will go to the Ministry of Health, in both Uganda and Tanzania.

 

Tagged with: Rotary to provide test kits and PPE for COVID-19 Shortage of PPE in Uganda covid-19 pandemic in Uganda
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Rotary International District 9211

