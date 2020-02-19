Alex Otto
Rotary in Drive to Raise UGX 367m to Equip Mengo Blood Bank

a donor while giving blood at the Gulu blood bank

Ronald Kawaddwa, the chairperson of Mengo Rotary Blood Bank, told journalists in Kampala that the money, once collected, will be used to complete the blood processing cycles that will be used for equipping the facility. He says the intervention will boost to the recently acquired transfusion transmissible infection testing machines.

 

