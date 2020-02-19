Rotary in Drive to Raise UGX 367m to Equip Mengo Blood Bank

In short
Ronald Kawaddwa, the chairperson of Mengo Rotary Blood Bank, told journalists in Kampala that the money, once collected, will be used to complete the blood processing cycles that will be used for equipping the facility. He says the intervention will boost to the recently acquired transfusion transmissible infection testing machines.
Rotary in Drive to Raise UGX 367m to Equip Mengo Blood Bank19 Feb 2020, 17:06 Comments 137 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
Mentioned: Mengo Hospital Blood bank Rotary nakasero blood bank
