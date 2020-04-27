Rotary in New Campaign to Counter Surge in Malaria Cases

In short
With close to 15 million infections every year, Uganda ranks eighth in the number of malaria infections among sub-African countries with the highest reported malaria transmission rates in the world. A recent Uganda Malaria indicator survey showed that malaria kills more than 100 people in Uganda per day, making the disease the leading cause of illness and deaths in the country. Most of these are children under five years and pregnant women.
Rotary in New Campaign to Counter Surge in Malaria Cases27 Apr 2020, 17:26 Comments 75 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Anti-malaria campaign
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.