The lack of access to clean water, sanitation facilities and hygiene resource remains one of Gombe division’s biggest health problems.
Rotary Injects UGX 300M to Promote Sanitation in Gombe Division
PDG Kenneth Wycliff Mugisha launching the construction of solar powered piped water scheme at Kiweebwa trading centre as LC 5 Chairman Matia Bwanika , Rotarians and residents clap in excitement
