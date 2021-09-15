Rotary International President Pledges to Aid Long Distance Learning

In short
Today, as he concluded his three-day visit to Uganda, the Rotary International President Shekar Mehta pledged partnership with the government of Uganda to support distance learning through raising resources to procure supportive equipment like radios and televisions. He was addressing journalists after a visit to Makerere University which hosts one of the seven Rotary Peace Centres across the World.
