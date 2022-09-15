Rotary Rolls out Reading Culture Campaign in Mukono Primary Schools

In short
The Rotary Club President for Ssonde, Connie Masaba says much as Ssonde is focusing on Mukono, the programme is also being implemented by other clubs dedicated to offer an hour every week to supervise reading and literacy classes in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools.
Rotary Rolls out Reading Culture Campaign in Mukono Primary Schools15 Sep 2022, 17:07 Comments 71 Views Mukono, Uganda Education Lifestyle Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Rotary Club of Ssonde
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.