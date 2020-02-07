Rotary run to deliver first privately operated cancer facility

In short
The Chairperson of Uganda Cancer Run, Steven Mwanje says there is light at the end of the tunnel with over 2.5 billion shillings garnered to start off one crucial component of the project.
Rotary run to deliver first privately operated cancer facility7 Feb 2020, 19:47 Comments 131 Views Health Politics Misc Analysis
In short
Tagged with: Radio therapy Running against cancer Uganda cancer Run Uganda cancer Society breast cancer cancer patients
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.