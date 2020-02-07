Michael Wambi
19:52

Rotary run to deliver first privately operated cancer facility

7 Feb 2020, 19:47 Comments 131 Views Health Politics Misc Analysis
Rotarians committing to fight cancer during a meeting to mark the day against cancer credite URN

In short
The Chairperson of Uganda Cancer Run, Steven Mwanje says there is light at the end of the tunnel with over 2.5 billion shillings garnered to start off one crucial component of the project.

 

