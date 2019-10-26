In short
The 1 billion Shillings project provides ten 10 new boreholes for community health facilities, ten rainwater harvesting tanks and ten school sanitation facilities in Merikit Sub County, Tororo district, one of the areas in dire need of water and sanitation services. The area is characterized by poverty, poor health and poor hygiene.
Rotary Unveils Multimillion WASH Project in Tororo
26 Oct 2019
