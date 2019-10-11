In short
Dr. Driwale notes that because many babies don’t complete all the vaccine doses for the 12 diseases currently immunized against and yet others are not getting any jabs at all, they are seeing diseases that were near elimination coming back.
Routine Immunization Failing- Ministry of Health
11 Oct 2019
In short
Tagged with: routine immunisation
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
