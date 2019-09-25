Christopher Tusiime
Row Erupts Over Sand Mining Ban in Ntoroko Top story

25 Sep 2019
Sand Mine in Kibuuku town council, Ntoroko district.

In short
Anesteri Bahemuka, one of the miners says that they have been mining sand for over 10 years but were shocked last week when Biryabarema deployed police to evict them and impound any trucks carrying sand. According to Bahemuka, the ban on sand mining is affecting their survival, since it is the only source of their livelihood.

 

